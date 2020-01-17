The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Bares Insecurities As She Details Her Experience With Alopecia, Baldness

“I felt naked, exposed, vulnerable,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). She also felt that she was participating in cultural betrayal because of all the young girls who looked up to her as a congresswoman who wore braids. “I felt like I owed those little girls an explanation.” Scientists are not sure what causes the immune system to attack healthy hair follicles, but over six million people in the United States have the condition.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/rep-ayanna-pressley-bares-insecurities-as-she-details-her-experience-with-alopecia-baldness/

