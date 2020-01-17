Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 11:55 Hits: 1

Strict rules outline how and when organs can be transplanted but if this new trial method proves to be successful and safe, researchers say it could revolutionize transplantations. Other public health news is on inactive adults, millennials' thoughts on vaccines, blood pressure, body temperature, binge drinking, surgical gown recalls, health research on mice, sepsis deaths, breakthrough on sudden death of Amish children, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/donations-after-cardiac-death-are-starting-to-show-promise-for-thousands-of-people-who-desperately-need-heart-transplants/