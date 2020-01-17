The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Donations After Cardiac Death Are Starting To Show Promise For Thousands Of People Who Desperately Need Heart Transplants

Category: Health Hits: 1

Strict rules outline how and when organs can be transplanted but if this new trial method proves to be successful and safe, researchers say it could revolutionize transplantations. Other public health news is on inactive adults, millennials' thoughts on vaccines, blood pressure, body temperature, binge drinking, surgical gown recalls, health research on mice, sepsis deaths, breakthrough on sudden death of Amish children, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/donations-after-cardiac-death-are-starting-to-show-promise-for-thousands-of-people-who-desperately-need-heart-transplants/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version