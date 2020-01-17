The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Can House Ways And Means Committee Break Through Gridlock On Hill Over Surprise Medical Bills?

Category: Health Hits: 2

The issue of protecting patients from surprise medical bills has been looked at as a rare problem that may draw a bipartisan compromise. But lawmakers have yet to settle on who gets stuck with the bill if not the patients. The House Ways and Means committee is just the latest to try put forward legislation. In other health care industry and costs news: air ambulance coverage, state's efforts on surprise billing, CEOs' earnings, Medicare payments, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/can-house-ways-and-means-committee-break-through-gridlock-on-hill-over-surprise-medical-bills/

