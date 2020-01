Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 13:41 Hits: 2

Media outlets report on news from Kentucky, Texas, Massachusetts, Oregon, New Hampshire, Texas, California, North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/state-highlights-kentucky-invites-clinic-to-reapply-as-abortion-provider-after-being-wrongly-denied-in-texas-where-clinics-are-being-shuttered-women-more-likely-to-attempt-diy-abortions/