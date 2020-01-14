Scientists Want To Upend Common Belief That Aging Is Systemic, Insisting We Should Be Pinpointing Problem Areas

Articles

"In a given individual, some systems age faster or slower than others," said biologist Michael Snyder, who led the study. "One person is a cardio-ager, another is a metabolic ager, another is an immune ager." In other public health news: 9/11 responders and cancer, the spread of China's pneumonia-like virus, dry January, genetic testing and more.

