The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Federal Funds To Help LA’s Homeless Crisis Come Bundled Up In Strings

Category: Health Hits: 2

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has been working with Mayor Eric Garcetti to address the city's homeless crisis despite public tension over the issue. But the administration says that if Los Angeles accepts federal help, it will need to change the way it handles the problem. Carson's hints were somewhat vague, but they included a directive to move toward “empowering and utilizing local law enforcement.” Meanwhile, voters might get a chance to legally demand cities reduce homeless population.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/federal-funds-to-help-las-homeless-crisis-come-bundled-up-in-strings/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version