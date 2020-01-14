Federal Funds To Help LA’s Homeless Crisis Come Bundled Up In Strings

Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 13:28 Hits: 2

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has been working with Mayor Eric Garcetti to address the city's homeless crisis despite public tension over the issue. But the administration says that if Los Angeles accepts federal help, it will need to change the way it handles the problem. Carson's hints were somewhat vague, but they included a directive to move toward “empowering and utilizing local law enforcement.” Meanwhile, voters might get a chance to legally demand cities reduce homeless population.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/federal-funds-to-help-las-homeless-crisis-come-bundled-up-in-strings/