Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 13:33 Hits: 3

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hesitant to take up votes on House Democrats' drug pricing legislation, trying to protect his members from going on record against a bill that could help lower costs. But doing nothing is politically fraught with the issue at the front of many voters' minds.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/republicans-may-be-stuck-between-rock-and-hard-place-on-voting-for-democrats-drug-pricing-proposals/