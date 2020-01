Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 13:33 Hits: 2

Google has long seen health data as a natural extension of its stated mission to organize information, but many people are wary about the company's efforts. In other health and technology news: Facebook's preventive health tool, Apple and the CES show, and a probe into Fitbit.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/we-want-to-be-helpful-google-executives-promise-with-push-into-health-data-but-vow-is-met-with-skepticism/