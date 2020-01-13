The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘It Was Beautiful’ Once Upon A Time, Now LA Hospital Becomes Latest Casualty In Financially Uncertain Landscape

Category: Health Hits: 1

Last week a judge gave Verity Health permission to close the doors of the old St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles. Throughout the decades, the mission of the hospital to serve the most needy remained consistent, and thus it struggled financially. In other hospitals news: out-of-network billing, health care prices, psychiatric care, emergency departments, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/it-was-beautiful-once-upon-a-time-now-la-hospital-becomes-latest-casualty-in-financially-uncertain-landscape/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version