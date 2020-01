Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 13:33 Hits: 3

The news is actually more nuanced than it may have seemed last week. And much is riding on how the results are interpreted. In other public health news: "forever chemicals," race and medicine, genetic sequencing of measles, sickle cell disease, maternal deaths, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/downward-trend-in-cancer-deaths-is-great-experts-say-but-hold-your-horses-on-any-big-celebrations/