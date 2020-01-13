The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Calif. Governor Wants To Make ‘Radical Shift’ In How State Is Addressing Homeless Crisis

As part of his proposed budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to give money aimed at curbing the homeless crisis directly to service providers rather than funneling it through cities and counties. “More money is not going to solve this alone,” Newsom said. “We need real accountability and transparency.” Other news from state legislatures comes out of New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and Washington.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/calif-governor-wants-to-make-radical-shift-in-how-state-is-addressing-homeless-crisis/

