Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 12:34 Hits: 0

The brief filed in Cleveland adds to an already existing lawsuit for several thousands clients and states: “This generation of children is not yet lost, but without intervention by this Court, they will be." News on the opioid crisis is from New Hampshire and Michigan, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/lawsuit-against-opioid-drugmakers-seeks-additional-settlement-for-babies-exposed-during-pregnancy/