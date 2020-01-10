The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Massive Genetic Study Reveals Link Between Genes, Anxiety

One of the most useful findings from the study was an association between anxiety and a gene named MAD1L1, which in previous studies has indicated vulnerability to several other psychiatric conditions, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. "It keeps coming up over and over again," said Daniel Levey, a co-author on the anxiety research. In other public health news: suicides, snake bites, pelvic exams, body temperature, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/massive-genetic-study-reveals-link-between-genes-anxiety/

