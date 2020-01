Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 13:43 Hits: 3

Hospitals are closing their doors with startling frequency, leaving vulnerable patients with no help in sight. Already this week, the bankrupt owner of St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles said it plans to shut the facility after a failed sale attempt, and it looks like there's only going to be more pain to come in the future.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/the-quiet-crisis-of-rural-hospital-closures/