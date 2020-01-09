The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Virus Behind Pneumonia-Like Illness In China Identified As Researchers Warily Watch For Signs Of An Outbreak

Category: Health Hits: 0

Researchers in China have “initially identified” the new virus, a coronavirus, as the pathogen behind a mysterious, pneumonia-like illness that has sickened 59 people in the city of Wuhan. It doesn't appear to be spreading within humans rapidly, but scientists in the region are cautious even 17 years after the SARS outbreak.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/virus-behind-pneumonia-like-illness-in-china-identified-as-researchers-warily-watch-for-signs-of-an-outbreak/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version