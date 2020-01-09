Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 13:36 Hits: 0

Researchers in China have “initially identified” the new virus, a coronavirus, as the pathogen behind a mysterious, pneumonia-like illness that has sickened 59 people in the city of Wuhan. It doesn't appear to be spreading within humans rapidly, but scientists in the region are cautious even 17 years after the SARS outbreak.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/virus-behind-pneumonia-like-illness-in-china-identified-as-researchers-warily-watch-for-signs-of-an-outbreak/