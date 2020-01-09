The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biggest Ever One-Year Drop In Cancer Death Rates Attributed To Strides Made In Lung Tumor Treatments

Category: Health Hits: 1

Even patients with late-stage cancers are surviving for several years — rather than months — after treatment starts. The overall cancer death rate fell by nearly 30% from 1991 through 2017. The study wasn't all positive: declines in the death rates from prostate, breast and colon cancer are slowing, despite those cancers being easy to scan for.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/biggest-ever-one-year-drop-in-cancer-death-rates-attributed-to-strides-made-in-lung-tumor-treatments/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version