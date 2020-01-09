Articles

Health

Even patients with late-stage cancers are surviving for several years — rather than months — after treatment starts. The overall cancer death rate fell by nearly 30% from 1991 through 2017. The study wasn't all positive: declines in the death rates from prostate, breast and colon cancer are slowing, despite those cancers being easy to scan for.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/biggest-ever-one-year-drop-in-cancer-death-rates-attributed-to-strides-made-in-lung-tumor-treatments/