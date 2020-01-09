The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Raising Minimum Wage By As Little As One Dollar Might Have Prevented 27,000 Suicides, Researchers Say

As part of a growing interest in the link between mental health and the minimum wage, the new study finds that the wage hikes lower the suicide rates more when it is harder to find a job like in 2009. Public health news is on a new CDC flu forecast and a new outbreak, chronic fatigue syndrome, individualized medicine, more recalls of Zantac, 5 risk factors for longevity, rising numbers of electric scooter injuries, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/raising-minimum-wage-by-as-little-as-one-dollar-might-have-prevented-27000-suicides-researchers-say/

