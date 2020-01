Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 13:36 Hits: 2

“We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start,” the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/twitter-to-allow-users-to-better-control-conversations-on-their-tweets-in-effort-to-curb-rampant-harassment/