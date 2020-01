Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 13:29 Hits: 2

Video surveillance recorded Samuel James Gulick standing on the porch of the Planned Parenthood building and spray-painting in red letters the Crusader slogan “Deus vult” (God wills it).

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/authorities-charge-18-year-old-with-throwing-lit-incendiary-device-at-a-planned-parenthood-facility-in-delaware/