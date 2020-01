Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 13:29 Hits: 2

Under the terms of the settlement, each woman who saw Dr. George Tyndall during his time at USC would be guaranteed a $2,500 payment, whether or not she had alleged abuse. Women who allege the worst abuse and would be willing to be screened by a psychologist could be eligible for payments of up to $250,000.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/judge-inclined-to-accept-uscs-landmark-215m-settlement-over-allegations-against-campus-gynecologist/