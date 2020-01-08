Listen: A Renewed Focus On Health Care In 2020

Articles

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KHN, spoke at length Tuesday with Stephen Henderson on WDET’s “Detroit Today” show to analyze how health care topics are playing out in the 2020 presidential campaign and concerns among consumers over changes brought by the Affordable Care Act. Their conversation included focusing on rising health plan deductibles, Democratic candidates’ battle over a “Medicare for All” plan and the growing concerns about surprise medical bills. Listen to the discussion here.

