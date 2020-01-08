The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Listen: A Renewed Focus On Health Care In 2020

Category: Health Hits: 4

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KHN, spoke at length Tuesday with Stephen Henderson on WDET’s “Detroit Today” show to analyze how health care topics are playing out in the 2020 presidential campaign and concerns among consumers over changes brought by the Affordable Care Act. Their conversation included focusing on rising health plan deductibles, Democratic candidates’ battle over a “Medicare for All” plan and the growing concerns about surprise medical bills. Listen to the discussion here.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-a-renewed-focus-on-health-care-in-2020/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version