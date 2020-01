Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 13:38 Hits: 1

The proposed California ban would prohibit flavored products not covered by the federal ban, including menthol-flavored cartridges and refillable, tank-based vaping systems that can be filled with flavored chemicals.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/california-lawmakers-introduce-vaping-bill-that-would-go-far-beyond-trump-administrations-efforts/