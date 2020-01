Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 13:31 Hits: 2

In an Eastern Kentucky region where opioid overdoses are twice the national average, a form of therapy comes from focusing on making and repairing dulcimers and guitars with skilled artisans. News on the crisis is from Georgia, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/recovery-from-opioids-in-kentucky-coal-town-has-sound-ties-to-musical-heritage-of-stringed-instruments/