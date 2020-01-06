The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

When The Cost For Care Is Too High Even For Those Who Have Coverage, Patients End Up Gambling With Their Health

Getting coverage can be just the first hurdle when it comes to navigating the high costs in the health industry. Many patients are delaying or even skipping care completely because they can't afford it. In other news on health care costs and the industry: uninsured children, Medicaid payments, Oscar Health, the senior care-home industry, another Johnson & Johnson lawsuit, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/when-the-cost-for-care-is-too-high-even-for-those-who-have-coverage-patients-end-up-gambling-with-their-health/

