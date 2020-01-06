Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 13:31 Hits: 2

Getting coverage can be just the first hurdle when it comes to navigating the high costs in the health industry. Many patients are delaying or even skipping care completely because they can't afford it. In other news on health care costs and the industry: uninsured children, Medicaid payments, Oscar Health, the senior care-home industry, another Johnson & Johnson lawsuit, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/when-the-cost-for-care-is-too-high-even-for-those-who-have-coverage-patients-end-up-gambling-with-their-health/