In Golden Globes Acceptance Speech, Michelle Williams Advocates For Abortion Rights In Tumultuous Times

Published on Monday, 06 January 2020

"I know my choices might look different but thank God or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours," the actress Michelle Williams said at the Golden Globes event. "Women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years."

