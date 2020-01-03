The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Warren Releases Sprawling Plan To Help People With Disabilities, Including Closing A Minimum Wage Loophole

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) unveiled her plan geared toward helping boost disabled Americans' financial security, as well as improving their access to health care. She also proposed helping disabled people in the criminal justice system by training law enforcement in de-escalation strategies and stopping funding for police departments who arrest people for living outside.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/warren-releases-sprawling-plan-to-help-people-with-disabilities-including-closing-a-minimum-wage-loophole/

