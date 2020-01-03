Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 13:34 Hits: 2

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) unveiled her plan geared toward helping boost disabled Americans' financial security, as well as improving their access to health care. She also proposed helping disabled people in the criminal justice system by training law enforcement in de-escalation strategies and stopping funding for police departments who arrest people for living outside.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/warren-releases-sprawling-plan-to-help-people-with-disabilities-including-closing-a-minimum-wage-loophole/