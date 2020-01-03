If FDA Can’t Even Decide If CBD Supplements Are Legal, Do Disgruntled Consumers Have A Standing In Court?

Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 03 January 2020

Consumers are filing lawsuits claiming that makers of CBD supplements engaged in “false, fraudulent, unfair, deceptive, and misleading” marketing of their products. But the FDA has struggled to set clear rules of the road over regulations for the industry, muddying the waters for the consumers. In other public health news: taboo topics about women's health, superfund sites, recalls, and more.

