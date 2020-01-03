The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

If FDA Can’t Even Decide If CBD Supplements Are Legal, Do Disgruntled Consumers Have A Standing In Court?

Category: Health Hits: 2

Consumers are filing lawsuits claiming that makers of CBD supplements engaged in “false, fraudulent, unfair, deceptive, and misleading” marketing of their products. But the FDA has struggled to set clear rules of the road over regulations for the industry, muddying the waters for the consumers. In other public health news: taboo topics about women's health, superfund sites, recalls, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/if-fda-cant-even-decide-if-cbd-supplements-are-legal-do-disgruntled-consumers-have-a-standing-in-court/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version