KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: How Do Other Countries Pay For Health Care?

Many proponents of creating a “Medicare for All” system in the United States say it would make this country more like other industrialized nations. But, in fact, other countries structure their systems in a wide variety of ways. Some have a Medicare for All-type system, with private providers and public payment. But some systems are closer to government-run, while others include large roles for private insurance.
In this week’s special episode of KHN’s “What the Health?” host Julie Rovner interviews Gerard Anderson, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Christopher Pope, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, about how other countries pay for and deliver health care, and what the U.S. could learn from them ― or learn what not to do.
Both Anderson and Pope have written extensively on other countries’ health systems.
