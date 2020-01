Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 18:43 Hits: 4

A routine doctor’s visit for a sore throat brought more than $28,000 in charges for one New York City woman in our latest “Bill of the Month” installment. David Begnaud of “CBS This Morning,” in partnership with NPR and Kaiser Health News, discussed the case with KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal in the Dec. 31 broadcast.

Read more https://khn.org/news/watch-woman-hit-with-28k-bill-for-a-throat-swab/