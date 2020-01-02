The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Announces Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis. Here’s What That Means.

Category: Health Hits: 3

Recent advances in medical treatment have given hope to some patients fighting the cancer, which is known for its grim survival rates. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) says he is "clear eyed" about the prognosis, though. “I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the beloved community,” Lewis said. “We still have many bridges to cross.”

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/civil-rights-icon-rep-john-lewis-announces-stage-4-pancreatic-cancer-diagnosis-heres-what-that-means/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version