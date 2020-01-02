Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Announces Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis. Here’s What That Means.

Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020

Recent advances in medical treatment have given hope to some patients fighting the cancer, which is known for its grim survival rates. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) says he is "clear eyed" about the prognosis, though. “I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the beloved community,” Lewis said. “We still have many bridges to cross.”

