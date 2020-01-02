If You Bought A Health Plan Through A State Exchange, Brace Yourself For A Separate Bill On Abortion Coverage

Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 13:55 Hits: 4

The rule that insurers have to provide a separate bill to show the amount being spent on the abortion coverage they provide is deeply unpopular outside of the antiabortion movement due to the administrative burden it's expected to cause. Abortion rights groups also condemn the rule, saying it will cause confusion and further stigmatize a legal form of health care. In other news on the health law: after three years in office President Donald Trump still hasn't delivered a "replacement" law; and more.

