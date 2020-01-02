The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Desperate Americans Turn To Cost-Sharing Ministries, But There’s No Legal Guarantee Their Claims Will Be Covered

These Christian nonprofit groups offer far lower rates because they are not classified as insurance and are under no legal obligation to pay medical claims. But many of those who buy into them don't fully realize that their claims don't have to be met and are left facing sky-high medical bills alone. In other health care cost and insurance news: geographical disparities in prices and medical debt.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/desperate-americans-turn-to-cost-sharing-ministries-but-theres-no-legal-guarantee-their-claims-will-be-covered/

