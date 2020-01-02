The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Significant Safety Signal’: Encouraging Women To ‘Reverse’ Medical Abortions Endangers Their Health, Halted Study Reports

New laws in some states require health care providers to inform women how to stop medical abortions, a safe way to end pregnancies. But a new report discusses how a study on the reversals had to be cut short because of life-threatening consequences. Abortion news is from Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Texas, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/significant-safety-signal-encouraging-women-to-reverse-medical-abortions-endangers-their-health-halted-study-reports/

