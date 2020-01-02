Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 13:55 Hits: 2

Having a parent in prison is a "primal wound" for children, advocates say, and there are at least 5 million of them in America. They face increased risks of psychological and behavioral problems and higher odds of entering the criminal justice system themselves. Public health news is on 2020 health predictions, do-not-resuscitate orders, infectious diseases outbreaks in 2019, sickle cell therapy, to eat meat or not?, life after rehab, intermittent fasting, autism, healthspans, and the benefits of altruism, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/sharing-the-sentence-toll-taken-on-millions-of-american-children-mounts-as-more-mothers-are-incarcerated/