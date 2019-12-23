Behind The Doors Of ICE’s Detention Facilities: Sexual Assault, Use Of Force, Poor Medical Care And Deaths

Articles

An in-depth investigation from USA Today reveals a system plagued with complaints about detainees safety and care. With much of the nation's attention focused on the separations at the border, the detention facilities can sometimes fly under the radar. Meanwhile, an internal DHS watchdog found no wrongdoing in the deaths of two migrant children who were in U.S. custody last December.

