The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Johnson Johnson’s Court Victories Start To Stack Up As Jury Clears Company Of Responsibility For Woman’s Cancer

Category: Health Hits: 3

The verdict is Johnson & Johnson's eighth trial victory in talc cases this year, its fourth win since October and its second triumph last week. The scorecard is a reversal of earlier cases where the company was getting battered. In other health industry and insurance news: J&J acquires remaining stake in Verb Surgical; Cigna partners with Prime Therapeutics; Mayo Clinic taps IT vet for digital business; and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/johnson-johnsons-court-victories-start-to-stack-up-as-jury-clears-company-of-responsibility-for-womans-cancer/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version