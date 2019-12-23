Health Officials Blame ‘Vast Majority’ Of Vaping Illnesses On Vitamin E Acetate, But Don’t Rule Out Other Chemicals

Articles

Published on Monday, 23 December 2019

The cause of the vaping-related illnesses has long-stumped health officials, but they had been slowly zeroing in on vitamin E oil in recent weeks. Although there has been a drop in emergency room visits for vaping-related lung injuries, government officials emphasized new cases continue. And officials are warning that the patients are prone to relapse.

