The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Health Officials Blame ‘Vast Majority’ Of Vaping Illnesses On Vitamin E Acetate, But Don’t Rule Out Other Chemicals

Category: Health Hits: 3

The cause of the vaping-related illnesses has long-stumped health officials, but they had been slowly zeroing in on vitamin E oil in recent weeks. Although there has been a drop in emergency room visits for vaping-related lung injuries, government officials emphasized new cases continue. And officials are warning that the patients are prone to relapse.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/health-officials-blame-vast-majority-of-vaping-illnesses-on-vitamin-e-acetate-but-dont-rule-out-other-chemicals/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version