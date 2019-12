Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 13:49 Hits: 2

The Wall Street Journal reports that contributions from osteopathic physician Joseph Mercola account for about 40% of funding to a center that spreads anti-vaccine information. News on vaccines comes from the Pacific Islands, Virginia, Connecticut and other places, as well.

