Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 13:54 Hits: 2

Since the country started cracking down on the opioid crisis, doctors and other medical professionals have tried to walk the fine line of making sure patients who need medication get it and not exacerbating an epidemic. National Academies scientists have offered a new framework that they warn shouldn't be considered ironclad. In other news on the crisis: a drug distributor allegedly concealed security flaws that fueled the epidemic, the Sackler family fights to keep its name associated with Tufts, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/providers-struggling-to-find-good-balance-with-opioid-prescriptions-get-new-guidelines-from-national-academies/