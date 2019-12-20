The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Providers Struggling To Find Good Balance With Opioid Prescriptions Get New Guidelines From National Academies

Since the country started cracking down on the opioid crisis, doctors and other medical professionals have tried to walk the fine line of making sure patients who need medication get it and not exacerbating an epidemic. National Academies scientists have offered a new framework that they warn shouldn't be considered ironclad. In other news on the crisis: a drug distributor allegedly concealed security flaws that fueled the epidemic, the Sackler family fights to keep its name associated with Tufts, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/providers-struggling-to-find-good-balance-with-opioid-prescriptions-get-new-guidelines-from-national-academies/

