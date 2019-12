Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 20 December 2019

According to the CDC, the eggs were packaged by Almark Foods in Gainesville, Ga. Four of seven people who reported infections across five states have been hospitalized, and one death was reported in Texas.

