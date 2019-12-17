Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 12:00 Hits: 2

“These kinds of attacks need to be taken seriously,” said Allison Nichol, the Epilepsy Foundation’s director of legal advocacy. “There needs to be a very aggressive response, both by the foundation and by law enforcement." More public health news reports on the mental health impact of fatal shootings, organ donations, some good (yes) and bad news about the flu, disposable one-use scopes, gender spin on research, cosmetics safety, and protections for prostitutes.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/targeting-people-with-epilepsy-how-a-tweet-brought-on-a-seizure-and-why-the-cyberbully-faces-assault-charges/