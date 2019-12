Articles

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has taken heat for her support of rival Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) "Medicare for All" plan. In recent weeks, she's made a rhetorical pivot to emphasize that consumers will have a choice to opt-in to the program during the three-year transition period she's proposed.

