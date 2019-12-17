The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Constraining Specialists From Billing Out-Of-Network Prices Would Lower Health Spending By $40B A Year

Category: Health Hits: 10

Specialists like anesthesiologists have more power to negotiate higher in-network payments because they're able to bill so much out-of-network. Limiting that power would have a significant effect on spending, a new study finds. Congress has been working to find a way to curb out-of-network surprise bills, but although they've made progress in recent weeks, nothing has passed yet.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/constraining-specialists-from-billing-out-of-network-prices-would-lower-health-spending-by-40b-a-year/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version