Constraining Specialists From Billing Out-Of-Network Prices Would Lower Health Spending By $40B A Year

Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019

Specialists like anesthesiologists have more power to negotiate higher in-network payments because they're able to bill so much out-of-network. Limiting that power would have a significant effect on spending, a new study finds. Congress has been working to find a way to curb out-of-network surprise bills, but although they've made progress in recent weeks, nothing has passed yet.

