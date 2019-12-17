The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Jersey Was Poised To Pass Religious Exemption Bill, But Vaccine Proposal Couldn’t Get The Votes In The Senate

The vote flew through the New Jersey Assembly and was expected to pass the Senate by a small margin. But when they realized they didn't have enough votes, lawmakers announced it would be postponed. Cheers from anti-vaccination protesters erupted from the Senate chamber gallery. “They can cheer all they want. We’re not walking away from it,” Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney said. Other vaccination news focuses on measles and the flu.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/new-jersey-was-poised-to-pass-religious-exemption-bill-but-vaccine-proposal-couldnt-get-the-votes-in-the-senate/

