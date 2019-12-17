New Jersey Was Poised To Pass Religious Exemption Bill, But Vaccine Proposal Couldn’t Get The Votes In The Senate

Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019

The vote flew through the New Jersey Assembly and was expected to pass the Senate by a small margin. But when they realized they didn't have enough votes, lawmakers announced it would be postponed. Cheers from anti-vaccination protesters erupted from the Senate chamber gallery. “They can cheer all they want. We’re not walking away from it,” Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney said. Other vaccination news focuses on measles and the flu.

