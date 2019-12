Articles

Tuesday, 17 December 2019

Although much attention has been focused on the recent outbreak of a dangerous vaping-related lung disease, a new study drives home the message that the practice can have longterm consequences as well. In other news, New York bans nearly all flavored e-cigarette products and Texas students face felony charges over vaping.

