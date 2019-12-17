Remember ‘No Concerns’ About Health Risks? None Of EPA’s Monitoring After Hurricane Harvey Was Valid, Watchdog Report Shows

Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 13:46 Hits: 13

The report supports findings by the media last year that revealed a far more widespread toxic impact than authorities publicly reported. Known carcinogens were among the industrial toxic substances released into surrounding neighborhoods. And recently, dozens of people in Houston were possibly exposed to a plant's mercury spill.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/remember-no-concerns-about-health-risks-none-of-epas-monitoring-after-hurricane-harvey-was-valid-watchdog-report-shows/