The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Remember ‘No Concerns’ About Health Risks? None Of EPA’s Monitoring After Hurricane Harvey Was Valid, Watchdog Report Shows

Category: Health Hits: 13

The report supports findings by the media last year that revealed a far more widespread toxic impact than authorities publicly reported. Known carcinogens were among the industrial toxic substances released into surrounding neighborhoods. And recently, dozens of people in Houston were possibly exposed to a plant's mercury spill.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/remember-no-concerns-about-health-risks-none-of-epas-monitoring-after-hurricane-harvey-was-valid-watchdog-report-shows/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version