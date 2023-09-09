The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Recap How Smallpox Was Wiped Out and How Opioid Settlement Cash Is Being Paid Out

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health, discussed the podcast “Epidemic: Eradicating Smallpox” podcast on NPR’s “Shortwave” on Aug. 30. Gounder also discussed new covid variants, vaccines, and the new season of the “Epidemic: Eradicating Smallpox” podcast on Lemonada Media’s “In the Bubble With Andy Slavitt” on Aug. 23.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the latest developments in opioid settlement funds being distributed across the country on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins” on Aug. 30.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

Read more https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/journalists-recap-how-smallpox-was-wiped-out-and-how-opioid-settlement-cash-is-being-paid-out/

