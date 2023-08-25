The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Illustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes Viral

Category: Health Hits: 4

As chatter and images about guns and violence slip into the social media feeds of more teens, viral messages fueled by “likes” can lead to real-world conflict and loss.

This illustrated report has been adapted from a KFF Health News article, “‘All We Want Is Revenge’: How Social Media Fuels Gun Violence Among Teens,” by Liz Szabo.

Illustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes ViralIllustrated Report: How Gun Violence Goes Viral

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/illustrated-report-how-gun-violence-goes-viral/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version