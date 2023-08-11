The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch: As Opioid Settlement Money Starts to Flow, States and Local Officials Debate How to Use It

Over 18 years, more than $50 billion in settlement funds from pharmaceutical companies that made and sold opioid painkillers will be paid to state and local governments across the country. But the debate around how this money should be spent is just beginning. PBS NewsHour featured KFF Health News’ Aneri Pattani as it reported on how this debate is playing out in North Carolina and Ohio.

