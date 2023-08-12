Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 12 August 2023 09:00 Hits: 2

KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed a lobbying effort to get Medicare to cover a new class of weight loss drugs on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Aug. 10.

KFF Health News senior contributing editor Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed how hospital mergers are leading to higher medical bills for patients on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on July 31.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/journalists-sum-up-the-costs-to-patients-of-new-weight-loss-drugs-and-hospital-mergers/